Otti urges ICAN members to see selves as stakeholders in administration’s rebuilding agenda

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has called on members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) to see themselves as stakeholders in the rebuilding agenda of his administration anchored on transparency and accountability.

Otti made the call while speaking as the special guest of honour at the investiture of the 11th District Chairman of ICAN, Onyemachi Christopher Ikechukwu and the inauguration of the Executive Committee of Umuahia and District Society held at the Chidi Onyeukwu Ajaegbu (ICAN) Resource Centre, Mgbarakuma-Ubakala in Umuahia South LGA.

The governor, who was represented by Kenneth Kalu, a professor and the Secretary to Abia State Government, said that his administration was centred on transparency and accountability and as such expected ICAN as a professional body rooted in accountability to be at the forefront of the new era where the welfare of citizens was topmost priority.

“This event marks the closure of an era and the beginning of new one in the history of ICAN. ICAN is known for hard work, accountability and transparency and gladly the event is taking place when the state government ably led by His Excellency, Governor Alex Otti is changing the narratives for the overall welfare of the people,” Otti’s representative said.

The governor, while congratulating the new District Chairman and his Executive committee, reminded the new ICAN leadership that they had been called to service at this critical time when the present administration was implementing its vision for a new Abia.

“While the state government congratulates the new District Chairman and his executive committee, government expects that you will key behind the rebuilding agenda and this project calls for unity of purpose as everyone is expected to contribute to the positive change that will put Abia on the global map,” the governor stated.

Chidi Ajaegbu, the golden jubilee president of ICAN, in his speech urged the new executive to maintain high professional standards and support the ongoing developmental efforts of the administration of Governor Alex Otti in the state.

He also stressed the role of ICAN members in promoting awareness about the accountancy profession, adapting to global trends in AI, software engineering, and coding, among others.

Ajaegbu noted that ICAN members, through their rigorous certification process and training, are pivotal in ensuring accountability and value for money in government actions across various MDAs.

“In ICAN we have what is called the accountability index which basically ranks the performance of various governments in the federation in terms of adherence to processes, adherence to due process, internal controls, respect of guidelines for contact awards so that rating I know would increase for Abia state,” he remarked.

Ajaegbu highlighted the state’s rapid development under the present administration of Alex Otti and noted that the state was witnessing an unprecedented level of development.

Davidson Alaribe, the 60th President of ICAN who was represented by the Accountant General of Abia State, Njum Onyemenam, enjoined the newly inaugurated executive of the Umuahia District Society to propel the accounting profession forward through robust engagements and dynamic initiatives to reverse the declining accounting trends.

The ICAN President advised the new executive to engage in activities aimed at catching them young to nurture the next generation of accounting professionals which aligns with global standards.

In a valedictory address, the 10th Chairman of ICAN, Umuahia District Society, Daniel Awazie appreciated the institute for making provisions for District Chairmanship and for entrusting him with the task of providing leadership during the 2023/2024 Chairmanship year.

While appreciating the state government for the rehabilitation of the Mgbarakuma road leading to their Secretariat, Awazie pleaded with the state government to complete the road as to stimulate more economic activities that would positivity impact on the internally generated revenue of the state.

Onyemachi Ikechukwu, the newly inaugurated Chairman of Umuahia District Society, while noting that there was a lot to be done in the District, assured that he would build capacity by developing and improving on the skills of members and that of Abia workforce through training, workshops and conferences.