Otti urges Bianca Ojukwu to deepen contribution to nation building

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has urged Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, to use her new portfolio as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, to further deepen her contributions to nation building, assuring her that the people of Abia State and all lovers of excellence, will stand with her in solidarity to ensure that she succeeds.

Governor Otti in a statement signed by Ferdinand Ekeoma, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, congratulated Ojukwu on her appointment as the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs by President Bola Tinubu.

Bianca Ojukwu, wife of the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, was Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Spain.

Governor Otti described her appointment as excellent and befitting, because of her rich qualities, her experience and unblemished record of excellence, expressing confidence that her appointment, would help the nation advance her foreign policy and diplomatic relationships in a manner that would benefit the nation and her citizens in diaspora.

“Bianca Ojukwu’s appointment isn’t just excellent and befitting, but one that will bring huge benefits to the nation, especially in the area of foreign policy and diplomatic relationships given her qualities, her experience, and her unblemished record of excellence in public service, which would serve as veritable tools in formulating Nigeria’s foreign policy and protecting her interests”, the governor said.

The Abia Chief Executive added that Ojukwu had over the years, through her character of courage, candour and consistency for justice and good governance manifested her love for humanity and commitment to helping the nation navigate through her socio-political and economic challenges.

Governor Otti however thanked President Bola Tinubu for his thoughtfulness in making the appointment, describing it as an indication of the President’s determination to opening new progressive frontiers that would help his Government succeed in critical areas.

