Otti suspends Permanent Secretaries, Head of Service

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has directed the immediate suspension of the Head of Service( HoS) and all permanent secretaries in the state civil service following the inauguration of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the Recovery of Properties and Funds belonging to state

A statement signed by Kazie Uko, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, also announced that Joy Maduka, director, Ministry of Education, has been appointed as the Acting Head of Service.

The release said all the Permanent Secretaries, except the John Pedro Irokansi, Clerk of the House of Assembly and Ukamaka G. Ikonne, Solicitor General were directed to hand over to the most senior directors in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.