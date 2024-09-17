Otti says Umuahia bus terminal ‘ll have hotel, shopping area, playground

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has explained that the ongoing mega bus terminal project in Umuahia will help organise the capital city and end the multiplicity of parks in the area.

He also said that a lot of businesses would move in there, because the facility, would have provisions for hotels, shopping plazas, and playground, among others.

He however noted that the project might not yield money immediately, but in the long run, would generate a lot of revenue for the State.

Governor Otti, who visited the project site recently, expressed satisfaction at the level of work done so far and urged the contractor to make some minor adjustments in some identified sections.

“I think the contractors are doing well. They have been known to perform well. They are working according to schedule.

“But then, there are a few areas that I observed that they have to go back and make some adjustments. We needed the roads to be wider than they are with the junction improvement and the traffic lights. So, I have asked them to stop around the Cooperative roundabout, so that we can take a look at it again.

“But, so far, so good. I am impressed with the quality of work”, Governor Otti stated.

Explaining some of the features of the transport terminal and what it intends to achieve, Governor Otti said that something similar was done in Oshodi, Lagos State and “that’s exactly what is being replicated in Umuahia, the Abia State Capital.”

“Exactly what they did in Oshodi is what we want to replicate here. The railway, the buses, everything will terminate here. Shopping centers, hotels, just where people can come, meet, and have fun, children’s playground, everything will be here”, he added.