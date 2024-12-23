Otti says Abia airport will ready in 24 months

Alex Otti , Abia State Governor

Abia State Government has set 24-month target for the completion of the State Airport at Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa Local Government Area of the State .This is despite signing a 36-month completion contractual agreement with the contractor.

Governor Alex Otti, made the disclosure on Sunday during a Church Service at Living Faith Church (Winners’ Chapel) KLM 3, Opobo Road, Ovom 1, Ogbor Hill in Aba.

“A few days ago, we flagged off the Abia International Airport. We gave the contractor 36 months to complete it, but I have extracted a commitment that in 24 months, the Airport will be ready for us to use”, the governors said.

Recall that Governor Otti and Festus Keyamo, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development on December 17, 2024, performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Abia Airport at Nsulu.

The Federal Government had initially proposed and made provision for an Airstrip in the 2024 budget, but later consented to Abia State Government’s request to make it a full-fledged Airport.

The Airport Project is being handled, by Craneburg Construction Company.

Governor Otti, who, in his usual way of attending Churches unannounced, attended the Church Service with Priscilla Chidimma Otti, his wife, who was marking her birthday the same day.

He said that he came to worship with them to thank the Church for their support before, during, and after the election.

The governor said that despite the joy and applause over the achievements of his administration across the State in the last 18 months that the people “have not seen anything yet”.

He said that it was “still early morning”, and that greater things were coming, amid loud thunderous ovation from the joyous congregation.

Wilson Inyang, Presiding Pastor, offered special prayers for the governor, his entourage and the State. The pastor also offered special birthday prayers for the first lady of the State.

