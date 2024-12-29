Otti pledges support as Abiriba youths invest N1bn in Abia ranch

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has lauded the Crowd Ranching Initiative of Eleanya Ojuu, the Mayor of Ohafia Local Government Area (LGA), of the State, an initiative that will spur a collaborative approach for the development of projects, initiatives or companies in the agricultural or livestock sector.

This is as a group of young Abiriba business class, offered to invest an initial ₦1billlion start-up capital to kick-start the initiative in Abiriba, as their support to encourage Governor Otti to continue transforming and lifting Abia State to an enviable height.

Governor Otti, who was at the country home of Jackson Agbai Abba, at the weekend, commended the young Abiriba business class for their support of his administration.

The governor assured the people of Ohafia LGA of the State’s readiness to support and partner with them on the ambitious undertaking to transform the LGA into the livestock capital of the South East.

Governor Otti also visited Ebitu Ukiwe, an Elder statesman and former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, at his Country home in Abiriba.

The governor also honoured Nwaka Inem, his long-time friend and special adviser on Trade and Commerce, on the occasion of his milestone traditional retirement in Abiriba and Jackson Agbai Abba, his associate and a great Abian, to celebrate with him on the occasion of his traditional retirement, which took place on December 29, 2024.

Leslie Ebueme Ezikpe, who spoke on behalf of the Abiriba Young Business Class, assured the governor of the commitment of the Abiriba Business Class and the people to help and support him to succeed.

He introduced the membership of the Group, including Kelvin Jombo Onuma, Kalu Azu Kalu, head of Oil Trading, Oando Group, Mang Iwo, Robert Anya Nkata, Adriano Ogba Inah, who assured the Governor of their preparedness to bring in investment into Abia, as a show of confidence and conviction to the good works of the Governor.

Jackson Agbai Abba thanked the Governor for his developmental strides in the State and for finding time to honour his retirement with his presence.

The governor’s unscheduled meeting with Nwaobiara Kalu, the elder sister of Otisi Kalu (Abbot), his late bosom friend and associate, was an emotional moment for the Governor.

Governor Alex Otti was joined by Obi Aguocha, a member representing Umuahia/Ikwuano Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and a host of top Government functionaries.

Share