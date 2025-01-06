Otti has done well in infrastructure, says Abaribe

Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate minority leader

Enyinnaya Abaribe, senator representing Abia South Senatorial zone in the National Assembly, has applauded Governor Alex Otti’s performance so far, saying that he has done well in infrastructure, especially in Aba, the State’s commercial hub.

Abaribe , who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) stated this Sunday, January 5, 2025, when he alongside his wife paid Governor Otti Christmas and New Year visit.

Speaking to the press after meeting with the Governor, Abaribe said, “Even though my party is APGA and his party is Labour, we feel that we have gone beyond party, and we are now at the point of Governance.

“So, I came to encourage him, he’s done so well and we wanted to make sure that we continue to inspire him to do much more for the people of Abia.

“Let me say this, I come from Aba; he has done tremendously well in Infrastructure, the whole infrastructure in Aba. I have driven around, I have seen everything. All I want to do is to continue to encourage him to continue in the path that he has chosen. We also agreed that we are going to come around to commission some of the projects that he has done in and around my Senatorial Zone.

“I think second tenure is still far away, but I do not see any stumbling block on the way, if we go by what he has done at this point”, Abaribe declared.

Abaribe, who is also the chairman of the South East Senators, said that they spent quite a lot of time discussing issues of governance in the State and what they at the National Assembly could do to help the Governor achieve more for the State.

He also said that they discussed matters concerning the South East, including President Bola Tinubu’s proposed tax reforms, which he said he will relate to his colleagues when he gets back to Abuja and see how it will help the South East.

He said that their concern is the development of the South East region and to ensure that the region is not left behind, while the rest of Nigeria is moving on.

He commended President Tinubu for promising to do the rail lines and other infrastructure within the South East, during his visit to Enugu State over the weekend to commission projects.

On the release of Nnamdi Kanu, detained leader of the Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Abaribe described President Tinubu, as a listening leader, expressing the hope that he will give heed to the advice of the Attorney General of the Federation and others advising and appealing fo Nnamdi Kanu’s release.

“I expect that the President will listen to both his Attorney General and every one of us. that have been agitating that the issues in the South East; first of all the insurgency, the sit at home on Mondays and every other thing we have noticed in the South East, what we now know in the South East is that criminals and all other people who advocate violence have taken over and using the name Nnamdi Kanu to perpetuate all these their despicable acts”.

“We know that the President, being a listening President, will also look at all the issues involved, which we have presented to him from various media, that he will do the needful and release Nnamdi Kanu, so that it will put a stop to all these things that are happening in the South East and bring back the South East, as the hub of production in Nigeria.

“The President wants to pass a tax bill that has to do with production. You cannot tax people who don’t produce. So, he needs Nnamdi Kanu out, so that all those things that are holding us down in the South East, that have made us not to produce as much as we ought to produce, will not be there”.

“So, we continue to call on President Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu and we are ready and willing to be guarantors for him to be released, so that we can have life coming back into the South East and take it away from the criminals, kidnappers, the cultists and dangerous elements that are floating around us, who have made it a point that they would perpetrate violence, do criminal activities and use Nnamdi Kanu’s name as their reason”, Abiriba stated.

Abaribe questioned why people would be killing people they claim to be agitating on their behalf, stressing that it is not the proper way to agitate.

