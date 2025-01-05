Otti commissions Ogah’s projects in Abia community

Alex Otti, governor of Abia State, has commissioned three projects built by Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, founder and president, Masters Energy Group.

The projects include: Masters 105.9 FM, a radio station; Wilsons Hotels and Resorts, and Wilson and Paulina Memorial Hospital, all in Onu Aku, Uturu in Isiukwuato Local Government Area of Abia State.

The commissioning was part of the activities in commemoration of final obsequies and celebration of life and times of Ezinne Pauline Ogbonne Ogah, the late mother of Ogah and Amobi Ogah, member, representing Isiukwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, in the House of Representatives.

Otti commended Ogah for bringing part of his business home and creating jobs for his people.

Speaking during the church service, Otti said that listening to the tributes to the late matriarch of the Ogah family, clearly showed that “she came, saw and conquered”.

He asked the Ogah family not to mourn like unbelievers, saying that what is important is for the living to emulate her good legacies.

Otti yielded the commissioning of the radio station to Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, former governor of Rivers State and former Minister of Transportation.

He further commended Ogah for siting the projects in his community, thereby, creating jobs for his people and bringing development as well.

