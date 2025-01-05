Otti advocates more LGAs for Abia

Alex Otti , Abia State Governor

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State is working towards the creation of more Local Government Areas in the state for administrative convenience and better service delivery to the people.

Governor Otti revealed this Friday, December 27, 2024, at Awomukwu, in Ikwuano LGA, during a civic reception organised, by Awomukwu Think Tank Forum, in honour of two of their illustrious sons, namely, Monday Ubani, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Davidson S.C Alaribe, who was recently inaugurated, as the 60th (Diamond) President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Governor Otti, while responding to a request, by the people of Ikwuano to rehabilitate the Ariam-Usaka Road and other important roads in the LGA, reiterated his stands that once elections are over, governance sets in, hence, the need to work with all elected political leaders and parties to fix the State.

“Austin Akobundu, senator, representing, Abia Central senatorial zone in the Senate, had also whispered to me that Ariam-Usaka Road made it into the proposed 2025 Federal Budget. I am going to work with him to ensure that if the money in the budget is not enough, we will put more money in the budget and get it done this year,” Otti assured amidst applause from the crowd.

“When you look at some Local Governments, they are so big to even be two Local Governments. And, if you know the geographical structure of this state, you will know that Ikwuano is one of those Local Governments that should not be one. I would also like to state immediately that this is not an attempt to divide you people; it’s just for administrative convenience. So, we are going to do everything possible to ensure that the right thing is done.”

Governor Otti further disclosed that part of his administration’s major project in 2025, is to provide potable drinking water for Abians, which would be delivered, through the direct labour policy of his administration, as being done in road construction and maintenance in the State.

“I want to assure you that Ikwuano will benefit a great deal from our 2025 water project. It is, therefore, our decision to put pipe-borne water in different communities in Abia State, by direct labour.

“To that extent, we have acquired a massive industrial drilling rig, which arrived the State a few days ago and we will deploy them to all parts of the State. It can drill like 200 metres in an hour,” the governor said.

Using the story of his humble beginning and that of Alaribe, the ICAN Diamond President, the Governor encouraged young people to work hard, believe in God, believe in themselves, and pursue their dreams, saying that they are the only ones who can stop themselves from achieving greatness.

The Governor congratulated the celebrants for their eminent achievements, saying that bigger achievements lie ahead of them.

The celebrants thanked Governor Otti profoundly for honouring them with his presence, not just at the civic reception, but also when the main events for which they are celebrated at home happened.

Austine Akobundu, chairman of the occasion, pledged collaboration with Governor Otti for the development of the State.

He said that he was in total agreement with the governor that Abians are not interested in the rhetorics of political parties, but interested in the dividends of democracy.

He thanked Governor Otti for his leadership and for reaching out and meeting with those of them in the National Assembly for the overall development of the State.

