Osun projects financed by state resources, not loans, security votes – Adeleke

Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has said that all the projects embarked upon by his Administration since assuming office have been financed mainly from the State resources.

Governor Adeleke, who made this known in his New Year Message to the people of the State, said the financing of the projects also included the internally-generated revenue and allocations from the Federation Account.

The governor said he had not been accessing security votes since he came to office and not borrowed a single kobo to run the State Government.

Speaking on the achievements made so far in the last one year, Governor Adeleke cited numerous achievements in infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

The governor also emphasised his Administration’s commitment to inclusive service delivery, supporting the physically-challenged, developing the creative industry, and empowering young people through the agropreneur project and bursary programme.

In the area of economic empowerment, Governor Adeleke noted that his Administration had financially empowered artisans and local businesses through the Co-operative loan scheme, which serves all 332 Political wards in Osun.

The governor also expressed his commitment to transparency and accountability, stating that his Administration had processed several requests for information based on the Freedom of Information Act.

While assuring completion of all ongoing projects and new ones listed in the 2025 budget, Governor Adeleke emphasised that his only motivation would continue to be the well-being of the good people of Osun State, promising “to remain as before; a responsive, listening, and compassionate governor.”

“This new year will witness extensive implementation of soft infrastructure. The goal is to ensure that good roads are complemented by strong bodies, strong citizens, and residents”, the governor assured the people.

Share