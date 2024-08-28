Osun PDP suspends chieftain over alleged anti-party activities

…as Anambra govt seals LP secretariat in Awka

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Ward 7, Irewole Local Government area of Osun State, has suspended one of its prominent chieftains, Peter Babalola, effective August 27, 2024.

The suspension was announced in a letter jointly signed by 17 executive members of Ward 7 and addressed to the State Chairman, Sunday Bisi.

According to the letter, Babalola’s suspension was due to alleged anti-party activities that could bring disrepute to the party. The party also accused him of not attending party meetings for the past two years.

“After exhaustive deliberations on the various anti-party activities of Elder Peter Babalola in the PDP for the past two years, and his habitual engagements in various activities that can put the party into disrepute, coupled with the fact that he has not attended the PDP ward meeting or local government meeting in the last two years, the executive of PDP in Ward 07, Irewole local government hereby suspends Elder Peter Adebayo Babalola from PDP ward 07, Irewole local government with effect today 27th August 2024.

Read also: PDP sleep-walks as opposition goes into oblivion

“By this suspension, Elder Peter Adebayo Babalola seizes to be a member of PDP ward 07, Irewole local government”, the letter reads.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party (LP) in Anambra State has decried the sealing off of its State Secretariat Awka by the State Government.

Okoli Akirika, the Secretary of the LP in the State told BusinessDay that the action was carried out early hours of Tuesday without notice, warning, or any form of engagement with the party.

He said the Anambra State Government agents, accompanied by men dressed in military uniforms, stormed the LP State Office and, in a maniacal, frenzied, and frenetic commando-like operation, chased away the staff and sealed the Office.