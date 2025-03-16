Osun State has moved to drive sustainability in the circular economy through its art projects derived from wasted tyres.

At a recent art showcase in Ile-Ife, Oluwapelumi Ojo, senior special assistant on Sanitation to the governor of Osun State, took delight in walking guests, including Pasquale Salvaggio, Canadian High Commissioner through creative art works made from waste.

“Here in Osun, history whispers through every creation, and the future is sculpted from the materials of the past,” Ojo said.

“The artwork in Osun not only captivates the eye but also tells stories of resilience and imagination, urging the global community to witness the creative renaissance unfolding in the region,” he added.

According to him, the extraordinary dinosaur monument at the Scrap Art Museum in Ile-Ife, crafted from 3,000 discarded waste tires by renowned artist Toyeeb Ajayi, epitomises the state’s commitment to sustainability and the circular economy, reflecting not only artistic brilliance but also environmental consciousness.

He emphasised that Ademola Adeleke is focused on empowering the youth to seize the myriad opportunities presented by the circular economy, noting that, “governance remains our focus in Osun.”

Therefore, he called on the nation to tap into the hidden gems of the southwestern state.

As this movement gains momentum, it invites the global community to appreciate the artistry and ingenuity that thrive in Osun, promising limitless possibilities for those willing to discover them.

