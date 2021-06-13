Osun CSO holds peaceful June 12 protest

Members of Coalition of Civil Societies in Osun State in large number on Saturday staged a protest in Osogbo, Osun state capital to demand better governance.

They protesters had converged on the popular Oke-Fia Roundabout for Democracy Day, June 12 Rally amidst heavy presence of security operatives.

Armed with banners and placards demanding for better Nigeria and for a country that works for all, the protesters led by one Comrade Saka Waheed moved through Alekuwodo road before proceeding to Aurora Event centre where a lecture was delivered by the ex-Nigerian Ambassador to Philippines, Dr. Yemi Farounbi.

Members of Take it Back Movement, however pulled out of the protest, when the organisers directed the participants to move to the venue of the lecture and held a separate rally at Oke Fia Area.

Meanwhile, members of Coalition of Civil Societies, had accused some police operatives of harassment at the venue of the Democracy Day lecture held in Osogbo, saying three of its members were beaten up by the security.

The group in a statement signed by its chairman, Waheed Lawal, also urged the Inspector General of Police, to call the leadership of Osun Police Command to order, saying such attack remain a dent on the essence of June 12 celebrations.