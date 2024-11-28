Osun APC criticizes Governor Adeleke’s administration on second anniversary

Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised Governor Ademola Adeleke’s led administration, describing his two years in office as one that has regressed the state into what they term a “primitive age.”

Kola Olabisi, the party’s Director of Media and Information, said this during a press conference held at the Ilerioluwa Campaign Office in Osogbo on Thursday.

Olabisi stated that despite the substantial revenue accrued to Adeleke’s government, he has refused to fund the key sectors of the economy like welfare of public workers, affordable education and health, adequate wealth creation and employment for the teeming youth, food security among others.

He said, “Specifically, the state government received from January 2023 to September 2024 a sum of N385 billion from federal allocation, grants, IGR, etc. This includes N4.3 billion UBEC and N1.3 billion TETFUND grants received from the federal government in 2023 to uplift infrastructure in our primary and tertiary institutions. All these FG grants do not form part of the federation allocation which has doubled since 2023 when subsidies on fuel and forex were removed by the federal government.

“By all estimates, Osun has been lucky with revenue, particularly with the federal revenue which has recorded a 100% rise in the last 12 months. The federal allocation in 2022 before the inauguration of the current government was N73 billion (before debt deductions). Meanwhile, as of the end of the third quarter of 2024 (September), the state had already received N153 billion in federal allocation, N50 billion above the N99 billion projected for the whole year. Despite this financial windfall, Governor Adeleke has refused to fund the key sectors of the economy, safe for the allocation to his office which has recorded 170% performance thus far.

“Of the N82 billion earmarked for Personnel this year, only N39 billion, representing 47% of the projection for the year, was released as of September. This is according to the budget performance record for the third quarter. It is strange to note also that out of N20.5 billion earmarked for pension and gratuity in 2024, only N4.8 billion, representing less than 20%, had been released as of September. In fact, out of N11.4 billion budgeted for pension and gratuity arrears, no Kobo was released as of end of third quarter. The picture here is that the claim of Governor Adeleke of offsetting backlog of pension and gratuity is all fat lie from the pit of hell. There is nothing to justify the claim in the official document of the state government.”

Olabisi also faulted the Governor’s claims regarding pension and gratuity payments, arguing that Adeleke’s administration is misleading the public about the records of his predecessors by presenting statistics that are not only misleading but also reflect a broader pattern of deceit.

He added that “the only sector that has been adequately funded is the Office of the Governor where one computer laptop was bought for N2.1 million, N3 billion was allocated to buy 20 Landcruiser Jeep for unproductive politicians.”

Share