Osun APC chieftain wants Tinubu to address recurring fuel scarcity

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene and end the recurring fuel scarcity in the country.

Oyintiloye said that the president’s interventions is needed due to the suffering Nigerians are facing on a daily basis due to fuel scarcity.

The APC chieftain while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, said that Nigerians had hoped scarcity of fuel had ended after subsidy on the product was removed by the Federal Government.

Oyintiloye, however, said that rather than for the situation to be improved, fuel situation had become worse with Nigerians passing through untold hardship to get the product even at a very high price.

He however appealed to the president to beam a searchlight onto the activities of Nigerian Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in order to unravel the root cause of the persistent fuel scarcity.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council, said while Nigerians were struggling to survive the ongoing economic hardship, inadequate fuel supply should not be added to already tensed situation.

“In recent months, Nigerians have been having it tough getting petroleum products at filling stations across the country. I want to appeal with the president to come to the rescue of Nigerians who are passing through untold hardship due to fuel scarcity.

” Fuel scarcity is now becoming a normal routine of daily lives in Nigeria and which suppose not to be. For the past few weeks now, Nigerians have been sleeping in filing stations across the country in a bid to get fuel for their businesses and vehicles.

“While many of the filing stations do not have the product, those who have it are selling at very exorbitant prices. Nigerians are passing through a lot and that is why the president will have to intervene and put an end to the severe hardship people are passing through”, he said