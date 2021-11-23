Osinbajo to headline fifth Made in Nigeria SME conference as keynote speaker

Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria, will set the tone as the keynote speaker at the upcoming fifth edition of the Made in Nigeria small and mid-size enterprise (SME) Conference & Exhibition scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 at the Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The one day Conference & Exhibition organized by the Made in Nigeria Project which is themed “A Post-Covid Economy – The Growth & Future of SMEs” seeks to pragmatically address the present realities and challenges faced by MSMEs post Covid19 and have critical discussions on issues bordering on SMEs advancement, economic growth, ease of doing business, economic diversification, access to finance, and the role the informal sector plays towards job creation & employment.

The key thrust of the one day conference will focus on a holistic national framework that will project ‘Made In Nigeria’ as the surest and most bankable alternative to oil and provide a national development strategy for our short, medium, and long term plan for self-sufficiency, economic diversification and an export-driven economy with a focus on encouraging local production and consumption.

Speaking about the conference, Adedeji Alebiosu, founder & chair of the Made In Nigeria Conference & Exhibition 2021 said that, the fifth edition will assemble national and global policymakers, business leaders, finance experts, development partners, and sector regulators that will lead and participate in sessions focused on building strategic partnerships and cooperation between the government, MSMEs and the private sector for resilience.

“The Nigerian MSMEs ecosystem is one of Nigeria’s biggest contributors to economic growth and we believe it’s imperative to have key players and active stakeholders share practical ideas and solutions on the advancement of the sector, rethink our economic fundamentals, and deliberate on the impact of the global pandemic on SMEs,” he said.

The Conference will feature notable speakers as well as panellists from the public and private sectors, furthermore, organizers of the program also partnered with relevant stakeholders to enhance MSME businesses, provide funding, offer business support, empower them and aid their growth.

Therefore, MSME participants will also enjoy complimentary services of consultants, private organizations, public agencies, and advisory firms as they provide free consulting services, tailored assessment, profiling, financial services, business solutions & mentoring to them for free.

In addition to this is the DEAL ROOM, an exclusive and specially dedicated room for SMEs at the conference as well as a Made In Nigeria Exhibition themed WAZOBIA which will have a special trade hub and will be open to manufacturers, distributors, service providers whose products and services are Made In Nigeria.

Interested individuals are advised to register via the website madeinnigeriaproject.org and also follow the conversation using #MIN5.