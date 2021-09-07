Osinbajo to chair public presentation of book on Kumuyi

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is to chair the public presentation of the first authorised biography of the founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William Folorunsho Kumuyi.

The Foreword to the book is written by Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, while Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, will be the chief host at the public presentation of the book scheduled for Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Similarly, ‘Kumuyi: Defender of the Faith’ will be reviewed by Ayodeji Olukoju, former vice-chancellor, Caleb University, while the former vice-chancellor, Ajayi Crowther University, Dapo Asaju, will be the guest speaker during presentation.

Philip Oluwi, chairman, book editorial board, said there has been no full-length book on the life and works of the general superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, up till the time this initiative of writing the biography was conceived and executed.

“This was not because we lacked the capacity, resources or pool of talents to do so; it was purely based on the strict policy of Pastor Kumuyi not to project himself or his private life in ministry above the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Oluwi stated.

According to him, Kumuyi would rather have Jesus lifted up and use him to keep drawing all men to Himself as captured in the scriptures, than beaming the focus of popularity or bask in the euphoria of the successes the Lord has allowed him to achieve.

Responding to questions on nation-building and how the book will contribute to such, Oluwi said, “Through God’s inalienable riches and grace, and with the unflagging commitment and sacrifice of the General Superintendent, the Church has been providing hope and succour to millions of souls across the world”.

Speaking further, Oluwi said that the book provides the world with a rare glimpse of the hitherto untold remarkable stories of the uncommon man of God that time and space has enabled the authors to compose and narrate. “Without pre-empting the book reviewer, I want to assure you all that the book is a must-have for everyone,” he stated.

The book which is co-authored by Banji Ojewale, Segun Babatope, Emeka Izeze and Tunde Opeibi was published in the United Kingdom by Elite Academy Publishers. Andrew Umoru, Steve Obidi and Euriel Momah are members of the book editorial team.