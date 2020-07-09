Osinbajo petitions IGP over Jackson Ude’s N4bn bribery allegation

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday sent a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, demanding a thorough investigation of Jackson Ude, a Nigerian blogger, and publisher of Point Blank News.

Osinbajo in the petition dated July 8, 2020, said Ude was in the habit of publishing malicious articles against his person, while attaching printed copies of some of the blogger’s reports to the petition, as proofs.

In the petition titled ‘Criminal Defamation of the Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), GCON by Jackson Ude’, authored on his behalf by his lawyer, Bayo Osipitan, the vice-president said Ude wrote a story in which it was alleged that the suspended acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, who is facing a presidential probe, told the investigative panel that he gave N4bn to Osinbajo.

Osinbajo, therefore, called on the IGP to investigate the blogger with a view to prosecuting him for criminal defamation, adding that the articles were defamatory as well as capable of bringing the vice president to ridicule before members of the public.

Osinbajo said Ude also likened him to alleged international fraudster, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi, by calling him ‘Hush-bajo’.

“These vicious and malicious publications are meant to achieve one objective only, to present to his readership and others (Nigerians and foreigners) that our client is a dishonest and disloyal public officer and consequently unfit for the position of Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria he is occupying.

“We are of the view that unless an action for criminal defamation is commenced against the said Mr. Jackson Ude, he will continue to use his social media platform to publish materials that are false and criminally defamatory of our client’s reputation.

“In view of the above, we humbly request that you cause the above allegations made against our client to be investigated and if the suggested investigation confirms our complaint of the falsehood of these allegations, to initiate criminal proceedings pursuant to the provisions of Sections 391-395 of the Penal Code Act for criminal defamation against the said Jackson Ude,” the petition said.

Vice President Osinbajo had on Wednesday issued a statement denying collecting the sum of N4bn from Magu.