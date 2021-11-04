Osinbajo, others expected as IIF holds 4th annual impact investing program Nov 9

Eko Hotels and Suits will play host to the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo on November 9, 2021, when stakeholders in the impact investing space gather for the 4th Impact Investors Foundation’s Annual Convening.

With a theme “Showcasing Investment Opportunities in Nigeria”, the program will have in attendance other dignitaries such as Ibukun Awosika, chairperson, the Nigerian National Advisory Board for Impact Investing, who will give the welcome address while Ana Vinambres, head of the project at the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur International Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH will make the opening remarks.

On the evening of that day, the 3rd IIF Annual Awards for Impact Investing will be held, where impact investors that have made a difference in the last year will be commended. Award categories that are up for grabs include the Impact Investor for 2021 and the Social Enterprise for 2021.

In addition, Mohamed Yahya, the resident representative of the United Nation Development Program (UNDA) will make a presentation on the opportunities and challenges associated with catalysing Nigeria’s post-COVID recovery with impact capital.

“For the past three years, IIF has organized Annual Convenings on impact investing focused on promoting the sector in Nigeria and resolving market barriers impeding its growth.

“The 4th Annual Convening will be laser-focused on showcasing impact investment opportunities in Nigeria. The event is well-curated to ease investors’ difficulty in sourcing new deals and effectively contribute to the building of more impact-oriented social enterprises. We have engaged world-class speakers, impact investors, fund managers, DFIs, government officials, regulators, and other partners to drive enlightening conversations at the convening”, according to a statement from IIF.

The annual impact convening will have four different segments. There will be the first-panel session which will be moderated by Olayinka David-West, a professor and associate dean at the Lagos Business School. This session will elaborate on the presentation made by the UNDP resident representative. Panellists include Habiba Alli, CEO Sosai Renewable Energies Company; Abubakar Suleiman, MD/CEO, Sterling Bank; Yusuf Philip Yila, director of development finance at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and Chichi Aniagolu-Okoye, regional director, Ford Foundation’s West African Office.

The second-panel discussion will deliberate on “Identifying and unlocking potential in Nigerian enterprises”, and to be moderated by Thelma Ekiyor, managing partner, SME.NG. The distinguished panel members include Nneka Eze, MD, Vested World; Mezuo Nwuneli, managing partner, Sahel Agribusiness Managers; Ayodeji Balogun, CEO, Afex Commodities and Exchange Limited, and Mira Mehta, CEO, Tomato Jos.

The third segment will be a session on high-level networking where Okey Enelamah, chairman, Africa Capital Alliance and former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment will give opening remarks, just as Etemore Glover, projects lead at Impact Investors Foundation will present the session roundup.

The last segment will be the annual awards program for distinguished impact investors. This will commence in the evening of the same day and venue, Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.