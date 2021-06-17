Osinbajo applauds locally assembled Hyundai Kona electric car

The locally assembled Hyundai Kona Electric Car, has been applauded by Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who described it as a ‘fantastic’ vehicle.

The Nigerian Vice president made the remark on Tuesday after test-driving the car, during his tour of made-in-Nigeria products at the opening ceremony of a five-day Nigeria @ 60 Expo being held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, as noted in a press statement by Stallion Motors, which promotes the vehicle in Nigeria.

The event was organized by the Inter-ministerial Committee on Nigeria @ 60 in collaboration with Business Visa and Training Co Ltd.

Interacting with the media after his test drive, Osinbajo expressed excitement at the innovation and said he was hopeful of a bright future for Nigeria.

“A very good drive; fantastic; it just shows what is possible,” he enthused, adding, “I am glad to see that this is an assembled-in-Nigeria Electric Car.

“You can literally charge it anywhere; I think it is a very fantastic innovation; fantastic product, and I can tell because I drove it.”

Stallion Group, Nigeria’s exclusive assembler and distributors of Hyundai brand, rolled out Hyundai Kona, the nation’s first-ever Electric Vehicle (EV) in conjugation with Hyundai Motors Nigeria, purposely to embark on the attitudinal change for a clean environment, remarking it is “Not being discouraged by the infrastructural challenges in the country.”

Hyundai Motors Nigeria, recognising the ‘clean environment’ paradigm shift in the transportation sector, introduced electric mobility as a step towards that goal.

Assembled in Stallion Group’s VON Assembly plant at Ojo, Lagos and launched into the Nigerian market late 2020, Nigeria’s first-ever Electric car has since attracted kudos from various government functionaries, including the National Assembly.

100% electric with zero carbon emission, the Kona can go up to a range of 482 km with an acceleration of (0-100kms) in 9.7 seconds on a single battery cycle of a capacity of 64 KWH. The ease of charging is unmatched and can be plugged in at home or work for 9.35 hours for a full battery.

Since it debuted worldwide, KONA Electric has been widely lauded for its class-leading driving range, fast-charging capability, safety and convenience features says Stallion Motors.