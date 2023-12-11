2023 CAF Awards: Osimhen wins best male player, ending Nigeria’s 23 year jinx

In a ceremony steeped in history and expectation, Victor Osimhen, the Nigerian striker for SSC Napoli, was crowned the 2023 African Footballer of the Year.

This momentous victory marks the end of a 23-year drought for Nigeria, the last African nation to claim the continent’s highest individual footballing honour. Legendary forward Kanu Nwankwo secured the award for Nigeria in 1999.

Osimhen’s triumph is the culmination of a remarkable year, solidifying his position as one of the world’s elite footballers. He faced stiff competition from fellow nominees, Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and Egyptian icon Mohamed Salah, but his consistent brilliance ultimately outshone them both.

His exploits for both club and country were the driving force behind his win.

Spearheading Napoli’s historic Serie A title run, Osimhen became the first African to win the “Pichichi” (top scorer) award, shattering George Weah’s longstanding record.

With 26 league goals, he was pivotal in bringing the Scudetto back to Naples after 33 years, a feat last achieved during the legendary Diego Maradona era.

Osimhen’s contributions didn’t stop there. His impeccable form earned him a spot in the Serie A Team of the Year and the Best Striker award for the 2022/23 campaign.

His remarkable talent was further recognized when he became the highest-ranked African in the 2023 Ballon d’Or, finishing eighth and surpassing the record previously held by a Nigerian player.

Earlier this month, Osimhen etched his name further in history by becoming the first African to win the Italian Footballers’ Association Player of the Year award.

While Nigeria’s agonising miss of the 2022 World Cup was a disappointment, Osimhen’s individual contributions to the Super Eagles in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign were undeniable. He emerged as the top scorer with a staggering 10 goals.