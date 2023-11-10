Osimhen out as Peseiro names squad for Lesotho, Zimbabwe crackers

Victor Osimhen is missing from the list released by Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro, who has invited 23 players for this month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

The Napoli striker was injured during Nigeria’s international friendly match against Saudi Arabia last month.

Also missing from the list are Samuel Chukwueze and Ahmed Musa, as both players continue to recover from injuries.

The Super Eagles kick-start their race for the football carnival in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada in 2026 with two qualifiers against the Crocodiles of Lesotho on Thursday, November 16 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo and then fly to Rwanda for a clash with the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Huye Stadium in Butare on Sunday, November 19.

The 20,000-capacity Huye Stadium, located in the city of Butare which is 135 kilometres south of the Rwandan capital, Kigali, has an artificial turf.

Zimbabwe has adopted Rwanda as the home ground for the qualifiers as no stadium in the southern African nation has been deemed fit to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying games.

Goalkeepers:

Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC); Maduka Okoye (Udinese Calcio, Italy)

Defenders:

Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (Cardiff FC, Wales)

Midfielders:

Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards:

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)