Oron constituents petition INEC over failure to conduct bye-election

Concerned constituents of Oron federal constituency of Akwa Ibom State have petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its failure to conduct a bye-election to fill a vacant seat in the House of Representatives, eight months after the death of Nse Ekpeyong, who represented the area.

The petition was submitted to the House of Representatives by Onofiok Luke, a member representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium federal constituency and former speaker of the Akwa-Ibom State House of Assembly.

In the petition signed by Usi Michael, Usi Ubuo, Usi Udung, Usi Efombruh and Usi Etim-Edet, from Mbo, Okobo, Udung Uko and Urue Offong/Oruko local government areas that make up the constituency, the constituents prayed the House to prevail on INEC to a conduct by-election to fill the vacant seat.

They lamented that since the passing of Ekpeyong, the people of Oron federal constituency have been left without a representative and a voice to represent their interest and advocate their general concerns.

“Section 49 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, guarantees the right to representation of every constituent in Nigeria. The constitution stipulates therein that the House of Representatives shall consist of 360 members representing constituencies across Nigeria.

“Oron federal constituency, comprising five local government councils: Oron, Mbo, Okobo, UdungUko, Urue Offong/Oruko, is one of such constituencies in Nigeria.

“By the constitutional provision, every constituency in Nigeria must have a member to represent the constituent so as to attend to their needs and represent their interest.

“The constitution in paragraph 15(a) of part I of the third schedule mandates INEC to organise, undertake and supervise elections including by-election to various elective offices, including membership of the House of Representatives.

“Worthy of note is that the constitution further uses the word ‘SHALL’ in the imposition of the duty of organising, undertaking and supervising election on INEC, which again imports mandatoriness.

“From the foregoing, it is clear that for about eight months now, the good people of Oron federal constituency are without a representative in the hallowed Green Chambers, which runs afoul of the constitution. “It is unfair and unjust that such a large constituency comprising five local government governments is without a voice to advocate their interest and address their varied concerns. Grave injustice will be visited on this constituency if the situation persists.

“INEC has shirked from its constitutional responsibility of conducting by-election to fill the vacant legislative seat, and also denied the constituents of Oron federal constituency their right of being heard and represented.

“We, therefore, plead with the speaker that the House should use its constitutional oversight powers to prevail on INEC to conduct a bye-election to fill the vacant seat. This, we believe, will honour the memory of your deceased colleague, Ekpeyong.

“Granting our request will also serve the needs of justice and fairness, comply with the constitutional provision of right to representation and afford the people of our constituency the opportunity to be heard in the House,” the petitioners said.