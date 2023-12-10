Organisers postpone AIDCA 2023 conference after keynote speaker’s withdrawal

Citing the keynote speaker’s inability to make the trip to Nigeria, Dotmount Communications has announced the postponement of the second of the African Industrial and Development Conference and Award, an international conference on Energy and Sustainable Development in Africa, originally scheduled to hold December 9, 2023 in Abuja, Nigeria.

According to the organisers, the postponement was made after the withdrawal of the keynote speaker, Bronisław Komorowski, former president of the Republic of Poland.

A press release by the organisers, signed by Adedotun Olaoluwa, said: “Despite this change, Dotmount Communications is optimistic about the future of the renewable energy in Africa and due to unforeseen circumstances, we find it necessary to reschedule the event to ensure a seamless and successful experience for all participants.

“We understand the efforts and enthusiasm you’ve invested in preparing for this occasion, and we appreciate your understanding. We will be announcing any event updates on our website and via email. We hope you will be able to attend the AIDCA event once it has been rescheduled. Until then, the African Industrial and Development Conference and Award team sends its healthy wishes.”

The conference is a high-level platform for government officials, business leaders, industry experts, investors and other stakeholders across Africa and beyond. And according to the organisers, “the conference holds greater promise of success in the future.”