Organisers insist on protest as FG calls for calm

Organisers of today’s nationwide protest against economic hardship in Nigeria say they will carry on with demonstrations across the country.

This is as the Bola Tinubu-led administration has called for calm, asking the police to forestall breakdown of law and order.

Omoyele Sowore, one of the leaders of the protest, said on Monday that there was no going back on the demonstration.

Sowore wrote on his X, “No Going Back. #FearlessInOctober.”

In an interview session shared on his handle, Sowore noted that, “Between the last protest on August 1, just two months ago and now, petrol prices have risen by almost N300 per litre. The naira has further devalued, and prices have increased in the market. Floods are devastating our cities. Bandits have taken over and killed off entire communities.”

While given the nature of the protest, Sowore detailed that the peaceful protest will be held at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, said Nigerians should remain calm as the country celebrates its 64th Independence anniversary and 25 years of unbroken democracy.

According to the minister, “The government of President Bola Tinubu is committed to ensuring peace, unity and prosperity for all. It is also important for Nigerians to see opportunity in the various policies of the government, and use it for their betterment.”

Lagos CP meets protest organisers

Meanwhile in Lagos State, Olanrewaju Ishola, commissioner of police, on Monday, met with the protest organisers in his office at the state headquarters, Ikeja, and assured them that arrangements have been finalised with sister security agencies to provide maximum security for them and other Lagosians. He urged them to remain peaceful and law-abiding in all their actions.

Ishola also ordered the immediate deployment of human and operational resources across strategic locations in the state, charging the deployed officers to be professional and civil but firm.

Northern youths join protest

Similarly, the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has announced plans to mobilise Nigerians for the peaceful protest on October 1.

Hussaini Shuaibu, director of public communications of the group, made this declaration in a statement released in Kaduna on Monday.

According to Shuaibu, the protest aims to hold the government accountable for the ongoing economic challenges facing the nation, particularly in northern Nigeria, where the impact has been most severe.

He stressed that the protest is grounded in the constitutional rights of Nigerian citizens, citing sections 38 to 42 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantee free association, expression of views, and right to peaceful mobilisation.

Ogun court restricts protesters

However, a high court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, restricted members of the #FearlessInOctober protest groups in the state to the MKO International Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta; Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu; Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu Ode; and Ansar-Ud-Deen Comprehensive High School, Ota.

The court, presided by Justice Tajudeen Okunsokan, gave the order following an application brought by the attorney-general of Ogun State in suit no AB/667/2024, and with Afolabi Adeboye, Ifemosu Michael, Lekan Soneye (for themselves and members of the#FearlessInOctober protests); Bestman Okereafor (on behalf of the Progressive Students Movement), Francis Adeyanju (on behalf of the National Association of Nigerian Students) and Thomas Kehinde (on behalf of the National Association of Ogun Students), as respondents.

By that order, the protesters are mandated not to converge in any part of the state except the designated venues.

