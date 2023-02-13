Optiva Capital Partners boss unveils partnership with Stuart Financial Group Canada

The biggest investment immigration and wealth management company in Nigeria, Optiva Capital Partners headed by Chairman, Franklin Nechi recently unveiled the new partnership with financial giant in Canada, Stuart Financial Group at a well attended ceremony to mark the 50th birthday ceremony of Optiva Capital Partners CEO, Jane Kimemia Nechi.

The Chairman also referred the guests to Psalm 90 vs12, “So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.”

On this note of gratitude and thanksgiving that Chairman, Franklin Nechi with members of his family, friends and staff rolled out the drums to celebrate the 50th birthday of Jane Kimemia-Nechi.

It was indeed, a double celebration for the beautiful and adorable celebrant who is CEO of Optiva Capital, which is one of the leading investment and immigration companies in Nigeria as the day, February 4th, was also her wedding anniversary and the unveiling of another partnership and business ventures in Canada and America.

The lively day began appropriately with a well- attended thanksgiving ceremony at FF Tower, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The soul-stirring and spirit-lifting event had in attendance for the first time in Nigeria, Executive Chairman, Stuart Financial Group Canada, Patrick Abikzer, President/CEO, Christian Tyler Property LLC USA as well as Optiva Capital Partners’ Executive Director and management team.

Hours later, the party train moved to Ebony Place for a classy and colourful birthday ball.

The ambience was top notch and guests were pampered with canapés, local and continental dishes while choice drinks flowed endlessly.

The highest point of the event was the cutting of the cake which was conducted by the celebrant’s husband, Franklin, who revealed that It was also a double celebration for him as 4th February also coincided with the first anniversary of Optiva Capital Partners’ Monthly thanksgiving Service.

In her speech, the elated celebrant, who is Kenyan, thanked her husband for being a father, teacher, support pillar to her and taking Optiva Capital Partners to the next level considering the new partnership. She also appreciated everyone who came to share in her moment of joy especially her elder sister, who flew from United States of America, Muthoni Musangali, Associate Professor, Webster University, who she described as one of her mentors and her close friend, Jennifer Kinyoe, Country Manager, GE Healthcare, Kenya.