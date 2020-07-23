OPS harps on sustenance of harmonised inspection of factories, workplaces in Lagos

Members of the organised private sector (OPS) and other stakeholders in the Lagos economy have lauded the harmonisation of inspection of factories and other workplaces in Lagos, and called on the Lagos State government to ensure the sustenance of the initiative.

They spoke at virtual meeting hosted by the Lagos State ministry of commerce and industry, which brought together various stakeholders in the harmonised process.

Their position comes, as the state government says it is committed to creating a business-friendly environment in the state.

The harmonised inspection entails bringing all the various Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of the Lagos State government which have statutory roles to carry out different forms of inspection in factories, offices and workplaces, to operate as a team. What this means is that rather than the various MDAs embarking on their inspections separately and at different times, the harmanised team is now empowered to undertake such inspection together.

The harmonided inspection initiative came as a result of agitation by the organised private sector of multiple inspections, taxations, levies by different MDAs of government, the first of such in 2006, but there has been poor awareness.

Speaking at the virtual meeting on Thursday, Wale Smart, from the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), expressed joy over the creation of harmonised inspection in the state, saying that it was a laudable initiative.

He suggested giving out awards to motivate companies that are complying with standards in the areas of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE).

Sola Ologun, a representative of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in his contribution, said that the harmonised inspection initiative was a welcome development. He, however, solicited for proper coordination so that everything would work out smoothly.

His contribution, Adedokun Babatunde, also of MAN, applauded the state government, and suggested a continuous creation of awareness on the initiative among the OPS member companies.

On her part, Aramide Adebayo, also a member of MAN, called for the use of special stickers for companies that have been inspected by the harmonised inspection team.

Olusegun Ogboye, permanent secretary in the Lagos State ministry of health, implored all stakeholders in the harmonised inspection to work together towards achieving the objectives of the harmonisation.