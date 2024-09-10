Open Defecation: RUWASSA donates motorcycles, sanitary items, others to Oyo LGAs

The Oyo State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), donated motorcycles, Ahuja speakers, and sanitary items to ten local government areas in the State.

The items included 100 Ahuja Speakers, 6 motorcycles (2 each for Egbeda, Ona-Ara and Ibarapa-East local governments) and sanitary items to be distributed based on selection criteria in 10 Local Government areas.

The contribution which was part of activities to mark 100 days in office of the Chairman, RUWASSA, Babalola Afobaje said that the presentation of the items was aimed at ensuring a complete end to open defecation in the councils, as well as communities in the state.

Reeling out his achievements in the past 100 days, Afobaje said the agency has enjoyed tremendous support from UNICEF in its efforts to end open defecation in Egbeda, Ona-Ara and Ibarapa-East.

He added that under his supervision, the Agency has drilled Solar boreholes across some local governments in the State. Afobaje added that the purpose of the donation was to support the efforts of local government areas to end open defecation.

He urged the authorities to ensure timely distribution of the items to the beneficiaries. Afobaje noted that the Agency’s partnership with UNICEF had, to a large extent, impacted the lives of people of the state positively.

He commended Gov. Seyi Makinde for his unwavering support for the agency, which has attracted international partnerships with UNICEF and other donors.

Sikiru Sanda, the Chairman, of Egbeda Local government area, in his remarks, expressed appreciation to RUWASSA for the gesture. He called on other international partners, donors, NGOs, corporate organisations and wealthy individuals to emulate RUWASSA’s gesture of responding to the needs of the less privileged to ameliorate their sufferings.

He assured that all the items received would be used for the exact purpose for which they were intended. The affected local governments include Egbeda, Ibarapa East, Ogo-oluwa, Iseyin, Oluyole, Ibadan South East, and Ona-ara, among others.