Ooni of Ife receives MTN Nigeria’s CEO on courtesy visit

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi recently receives the chief executive officer (CEO) of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, on a courtesy visit as part of the company’s efforts to strengthen and reiterate MTN Nigeria’s recognition of the profound roles traditional institutions play in upholding the socio-cultural belief systems of diverse communities across the country.

A friendly institutional relationship between the Ooni’s palace and the management of MTN Nigeria is expected to upscale youth development as well as ensure the communal development of Ile Ife and its surrounding communities.

Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, in commenting on the courtesy visit by Karl Toriola, admonished Nigerian youth to understand the essence of wisely selecting their desired mentors.

“I strongly believe young people possess what it takes to move the country, including their respective communities forward. However, to achieve this magnitude of success across all levels, Nigerian youth need to understand the essence of selecting the right mentors in line with their goals and aspirations in life, as this is the only guaranteed way they can get to their peak in life,” the Ooni said.

He also reemphasised the need for Nigerian youth seeking to build careers in different fields of life to emulate the good virtues of Toriola, who he referred to as, a “worthy ambassador of the prestigious Yoruba heritage.”

This is because he started his early-childhood education up till tertiary level in Ile-Ife and also got married into a noble family from the community.

Karl Toriola, CEO, MTN Nigeria in appreciating the Ooni of Ife for accepting his visitation to the palace, described the monarch as an icon of greatness who provides dependable leadership for all descendants of Oduduwa, particularly the youth globally.

“He has been a beacon of hope to Nigerian youth locally and internationally, as he constantly displays top-notch leadership qualities that showcase the cultural dexterity of the Yoruba race,” said Toriola.

According to him, MTN will leverage on more productive collaborations to better impact the communities and its inhabitants.

The MTN Foundation founded in 2004 has invested over N22 billion across 2,476 communities in Nigeria. It is also essential to note that the communications company has contributed massively to the socio-cultural development of diverse communities across the Nigeria since inception.