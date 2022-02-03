Onne Port: WACT MD commends Customs for acquiring new scanner

Naved Zafar, the managing director of the West Africa Container Terminal Nigeria (WACT), has commended the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for installing a new scanning machine at the Onne Port Complex.

The new scanning machine was acquired by the Federal Government in September 2021 and commissioned last Thursday by Hameed Ali, the comptroller-general of Customs.

At the commissioning, Ali said the scanner will facilitate trade, ensure security and drastically reduce the importation of illicit goods by unscrupulous persons.

Naved Zafar, managing director of WACT, who attended the event alongside other dignitaries at the port, said the scanner will aid manifest verification, Customs tariff collection and the identification of contraband.

He said WACT, which is the largest container terminal operator in the eastern ports, will offer necessary support to NCS to optimise the benefits of the scanning machine.

“We are delighted with the commissioning of this scanner. I believe it has the potential of making a lot of difference by facilitating faster and easier delivery of cargo. We have long prepared for this. As part of our terminal upgrade and expansion project, we have acquired sufficient cargo handling equipment at our terminal to improve the efficiency of the port and the new scanning machine will complement our effort in this regard,” Zafar said.

Read also: Customs commissions locally-built 18 patrol boats to fight illegal trade

On the on-going upgrade of WACT, he said the upgrade is on course as the terminal has acquired and deployed new Mobile Harbour Cranes and Rubber Tyre Gantry Cranes, installed new reefer rack and is currently expanding the yard.

According to Zafar, WACT will complete the upgrade by the middle of this year.

Recall that in 2020, WACT announced a fresh investment of $100 million for the Phase Two upgrade, which includes the acquisition of three additional Mobile Harbour Cranes, bringing the total in operation to five; 20 Rubber Tyre Gantry Cranes; three Reach Stackers; 13 terminal trucks and trailers, and an empty container handler.

It also deployed reefer racks with a 600-plug capacity, and expanded the current yard, built a new workshop and new terminal gate complex.

WACT started commercial operation in 2001. It is the first Greenfield container terminal in Nigeria to be built under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The terminal is located within the Oil and Gas Free Zone in Onne Port, Rivers State. Over the years, it has grown to become the most efficient gateway to markets outside the Lagos area.