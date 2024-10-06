Only states with credible LG polls should get allocation, SERAP urges Tinubu

The Social-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to withhold federal monthly allocation to states that didn’t hold credible local government elections.

SERAP, a non-governmental advocacy group, made this call in a statement on its X handle on Sunday following the announcement of LG election results held in Rivers, Benue and some other states on Saturday, October 5.

“We’ve urged President Tinubu to immediately withhold federal allocations to states failing to conduct credible local government elections, and to ensure that any allocations from the federation account are paid only to democratically elected local government councils,” SERAP said.

This statement comes on the heels of a series of disturbing trends that have recently greeted the LG polls.

While some states have held theirs – even though it appears to be dominated by the governor – many others have yet to conduct local government elections and keep collecting allocations meant for the local people.

Nigeria’s 774 local governments have been granted autonomy and financial liberty to decide their fates – one of the key achievements of President Tinubu in fiscal restructuring.

Share