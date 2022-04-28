Online tools can help businesses accelerate growth – expert

Joseph Stephen, a Nigerian programmer and tools developer, has opined that technology can be a great help in managing a business, as this has helped make the process of running a business easier and more efficient.

He made this claim during a webinar organised to appraise some of the development of new tech sites by Nigerians that have helped many business owners manage their businesses efficiently.

According to him, the most common tools that are used by businesses are productivity software, online business management tools, and social media apps.

“These tools have made it easier for businesses to manage their time and resources while providing them with the opportunity to grow their revenue,” he said in a statement.

“The benefits of using these types of software are numerous. They include being able to stay on top of your work, increasing productivity, saving time, and increasing revenue among others.”

“Some free online business and productivity tools to manage your business are sales tax calculator, simple rich-text editor, text editor, time card calculator, wage calculator, work hour calculator, gross pay calculator among other online tools.”

He noted that some free online tools such as online sticky notes which can be accessed free on a site like https:// simpleinternettools.com/free- online-sticky-notes/ are a great way to keep track of information.

“You can use them to jot down ideas, list tasks, or remember important details. They’re easy to create and manage, and they’re available free of charge,” he said.