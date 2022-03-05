Onitsha chamber urges digitisation of tax collection

The Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA), has urged the Anambra State government to digitalise taxation processes against revenue leakage and for proper accountability.

Stanley Anyadufu, the director-general of the chamber made the call when he received members of the Justice Development and Peace Caritas (JDPC) and the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in Onitsha on Friday.

Anyadufu, who lamented the increasing non-remittance of taxes by illegal collectors, said the collection of taxes digitally would end the ugly trend.

He said, “About 90 percent taxes collected by those touts are not remitted to government’s account, but goes into private pockets.

“Collection of taxes in more civilised manner, include digitising and creating tax offices at strategic points in the city will help people make their payments and documentation seamless.

“You do not need to be stopping people on the road, blocking major roads and causing traffic gridlocks in order to collect taxes.”

Anyadufu also said that the Monday sit-at-home was affecting businesses negatively in the state, particularly in Onitsha.

“Although some youths are enjoying the sit-at-home as they take advantage of it to exercise and catch their fun, for us in the private sector, it is tough.

“If businesses do not open and sales not made, income does not come in thereby shortening wages. What the state loses each Monday runs into billions.

“We are even informed that businesses are relocating to neighbouring towns where they can easily access the traders. But we are hopeful it will end soon,” he said.

Alphonsus Nwoye, manager, JDPC Onitsha/FCDO project, speaking earlier, said the engagement with ONICCIMA was to understand the challenges facing businesses in the state.

Nwoye said that recommendations from the engagement would be sent to the state government for implementation.