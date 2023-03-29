One feared dead as suspected herders invade Edo community

A source said the herders invaded the deceased’s house in the evening, opened fire on him and everyone in sight.

The source lamented the rising incidence of attacks by herders in the community just as he called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to use his office as the chief security officer of the state to liase with the federal government for the creation of a mini barrack in the community before it turns into a graveyard.

According to him, “even the new police divisional headquarters created in the community is housing more than 30 policemen but their impact is not felt since the killing of the herdsmen started in the community.”

When contacted, the Edo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said: “I am not aware of such attack.”