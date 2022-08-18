Ondo to reward whistleblowers exposing kidnappers

The Ondo State Government on Wednesday established a reward system for any useful tip-off against kidnappers as part of efforts to curb abduction and other related crimes in the State.

Consequently, the State Government has set N50,000 ($75) as a reward for whoever exposes or reports incidents leading to the arrest of kidnappers or other criminals in the state.

Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, who stated this in Akure after the weekly State Executive Council meeting, said that the development was to further encourage citizens to give useful and timely information about criminal activities in any part of the state.

“From now on, anyone who reports a crime and we follow the trail, and it leads to a successful prosecution of the criminal, that person will be offered a reward of fifty thousand naira,” Ademola-Olateju said.

Read also: Kidnappers, bandits zeroing in on clerics, religious bodies

“We want people in Ondo state to say something when they see something. We want our people to be proactive in the area of security to rid Ondo State of criminals, bandits and terrorists.”

The Commissioner added that the Council acknowledged the appreciation and commendation from the residents which followed the good initiative of the government to have a toll-free line.

The Toll Free line is 0800-555-5555. Anybody can call to give security tips and report any criminal activities in his or her area.

She called for timely reportage of criminal activities, saying the government would protect anybody who reports or gives useful information about criminal activities in his area.