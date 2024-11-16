Ondo poll: You’ve displayed high level of professionalism, Tunji-Ojo tells INEC, security agencies

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, has commended the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for displaying a high level of professionalism in the ongoing governorship election of Ondo state
BusinessDay reports that Tunji-Ojo is from Okeagbe in Akoko North East/Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.
According to him, the security agencies deployed for the off-cycle election exercise have been conducting themselves orderly and impartial.
Tunji-Ojo, who spoke shortly after he cast his vote at Polling Unit 17: Ward 3, Okeagbe LGA of the state at exactly 11:34am, also commended the large turnout of voters who trooped out in their numbers across the LGAs of the state to exercise their franchise in the Saturday’s off-cycle governorship poll.
The minister, who was accredited within a few minutes with the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine, said the election had also been peaceful.
“It’s been a peaceful election with officials displaying high-level professionalism coupled with an encouraging turn out of voters,” he said after voting.
A total of 17 political parties are already participating in the exercise.
The battle is between incumbent governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of APC and Agboola Ajayi of PDP.
