Ondo Poll: NGO raises security concern in 5 local government areas

The Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has raised security concerns in four local government areas as Ondo State prepares for its governorship election on Saturday.

Bukola Idowu, executive director of KDI,stated this during a pre-election news conference on Friday in Akure.

The local government areas, according to Idowu, are: Akoko South-East, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Ilaje and Ese-Odo, Idanre local government areas of the state.

Idowu said; “These are potential flashpoints that we think security agencies need to look into and have adequate deployment. And most especially, either processes must be intact and must be adequate and must be top-notch in those areas.

“We are watching to see how that preparation will translate to the actual execution on election day. And then we are looking at that in like about four major areas.

“We don’t expect any issue around violence, but we expect that post-election issue should be handled differently and professionally.

“What we are saying now is that the security agencies and all stakeholders need to find a means of handling it well.”

According to him, security agencies should look at the post-election situation.

He said that punitive measures should be put in place in addressing vote trading, stating that voter education on the menace seems not to have yielded meaningful results.

