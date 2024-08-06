Ondo Govt says ready to implement N70,000 minimum wage for workers

The Ondo State Government has disclosed its readiness to implement the new national minimum wage as approved by President Bola Tinubu for workers in the state.

Sina Adeyeye, the Director Information, office of the Head of Service, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement made available to journalists in Akure.

According to him, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa had repeatedly given the assurance at several fora that his government would not do anything less than whatever is approved by the federal government as the national minimum for workers.

Reiterating the commitment of Governor Aiyedatiwa to the welfare of the state workforce, the Head of Service, Bayo Philip recalled that apart from Ondo State being the first to pay the Thirty-Five Thousand Naira Wage Award to its workers, the state was also one of the few states that paid beyond the six months earlier stipulated and would continue to pay till the new minimum wage fully kicks off.

He added that the government also extended the gesture to retirees and workers in state-owned tertiary institutions as a way of ameliorating the current economic situation in the country.

“Before the bill was assented to by the President, the Governor had given his words that Ondo state will pay whatever minimum wage as may be agreed upon and assented to by Mr President,” Philip said.