Ondo commences subsidised transportation service for workers

The Ondo State Government says it has subsidised transportation of workers as one of the measures to cushion the effects of subsidy removal on the citizens.

While the National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS), has also called for the inclusion in the ongoing state government’s palliatives to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal on them.

NAOSS is the highest student body in the Sunshine State.

Recall that the State Commissioner for Finance and Chairman, Palliative Strategy and Implementation Committee, Wale Akinterinwa had said unconditional cash transfer – for three months, N10,000 will be given to selected vulnerable persons in every local government and all pensioners in the state will get N10,000 each starting starting from August till December 2023 while secondary school students and public servants will enjoy free shuttle buses till December 31st, 2023.

But the outgoing Senate President of NAOSS, Hammed Oyelade while declaring his intention to contest the national presidential position of the association at a press briefing in Akure, called for NAOSS inclusion and proper monitoring for effective implementation process so that the masses who are the target beneficiaries will not be sidelined.

On the ECOWAS planned military action in Niger Republic, Oyelade said; “As the 7 days ultimatum given by the ECOWAS led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the coupist in Niger Republic elapses on Sunday, I wish to advise against the use of Military Action in handling the Niger issue. Recall that on 26th July, 2023, the Commander of the Presidential Guard in Niger Republic,General Abdourahamane Tchiani, toppled President Mohamed Bazoum, in a well organized military coup.

“President Bola Tinubu as the ECOWAS chairman may have done well with his swift meeting with other West African leaders, but an ultimatum given to Tchiani that Bazoum must be reinstated or else, a strong military force will invade Niger Republic to forcefully reinstate him may not be strategic enough.

“In as much that President Bola Tinubu may be trying to play the “Big Brother” role with the intention to reinstate Nigeria’s “Giant” status in Africa, we must be careful of the consequences that follows. First is the question, of what benefit will the invasion of Niger be to our country and Niger herself economically, politically and even socially?.. Moreso that the Niger citizens are seen on the streets jubilating the Military takeover? Don’t we have enough internal challenges to solve in Nigeria? Is war always the first option in this kind of situation?

“It is incontrovertible that here in Nigeria, we are passing through a very turbulent phase, ranging from food scarcity, unemployment, financial crisis, hike in food prices, exorbitant fuel prices, no light, cash crash, Insecurity (Boko Haram, Banditry, kidnapping, ), internet fraud and many more. Yes, we are still struggling with the fuel subsidy withdrawal, deregulation of the Naira, and Tertiary Education. So, Mr President shouldn’t add salt to our injury. Any war adventure to Niger Republic with full military power will only spell doom.”

Specifically, he noted that the problems in Niger should be seen as their internal challenges that can be better resolved diplomatically.

According to him, “In as much that I am not supporting military coup in Niger, President Tinubu must be calculative and avoid any action capable of collapsing ECOWAS. now that countries like Mali, Burkina Faso and others are identifying with Niger. Russia and China are also known super powers.. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is still an endless war. Therefore, Nigeria cannot afford to go into war at the moment.”

He, therefore, said his ambition to be the national president of NAOSS is borne out of passion to serve coupled with his wealth of experience which will be useful in proffering amelioration to the myriads of challenges confronting the association.

