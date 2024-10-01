Ondo APC lauds Olawande, youths minister, over 500,000 jobs for youths

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus in Akure South Local Government of Ondo State has commended Ayodele Olawande, the Minister of State for Youth Development, for the outstanding performance observed in empowering over 500,000 youths nationwide, through skills acquisition, among many other strides.

The APC leaders, at the end of their session in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Monday said Olawande had through his scorecard, rekindled hope in the ability of the youth to manage the affairs of the Country in sensitive manners.

Akinmolayan Fesobi, the APC chairman in Akure South, who spoke with journalists, said the party’s caucus recently carried out a nationwide assessment on Olawande’s performance nationwide, and was enthused at the outcome of its findings.

Fesobi said; “Without letting the Minister know, we carried out our own nationwide assessment on his performance since he was made as Minister of State for Youth Development a year ago, and to our delight, we found that Olawande, a restless young man, has exceeded expectation.

“Some of his notable achievements include launching the “One Youth, Two Skills” programme, enhancing employment among 500,000 youths nationwide.

“He has also fostered partnership with private sector organisations, securing N10 billion in funding for youth development initiatives, and furthermore, we found that he had advocated policies promoting youth inclusion and participation, resulting in 30 per cent increase in youth representation in Government.”

According to him, the Minister, who hails from Akure South, has also helped established 20 Youth Development Centres across the Country.

