Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Ekiti get new police commissioners

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced the deployment of new commissioners of police to Akwa Ibom, Ondo, and Ekiti States in a move aimed at enhancing security across the country.

According to a statement from the commission, CP Mohammed Azare has been assigned to lead the Akwa Ibom State Command, while CP Wilfred Afolabi will head the Ondo State Command. Also, CP Joseph Eribo, who previously served in Akwa Ibom, has been redeployed to the Ekiti State Command.

Deputy Inspector General Hashimu Argungu (retd.), the chairman of the commission, described the appointments as a crucial call to national service.

“He implored them to remain committed to the Government’s efforts to stabilise the nation and ensure that all states are free from crime and criminality. DIG Argungu stated that the Commission would closely monitor their progress and encourage their success in their new roles. He also urged them to reciprocate the Government’s gesture by rededicating themselves to the service of their fatherland,” the statement read.

