Ondo 2020: Akeredolu’s cabinet depletes further as SSG, Abegunde, resigns ahead governorship poll

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ifedayo Abegunde, popularly known as Abena, has resigned from Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led government.

Recall that Agboola Ajayi, the Deputy Governor, on Sunday 21 June, had also resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest against his boss, Governor Akeredolu in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the gubernatorial poll.

Abegunde was said to have tendered his resignation letter Monday morning.

He also confirmed his resignation thorough a telephone interview.

“I have quit Akeredolu’s government through a resignation letter,” he said.

Recall that rumour was rife some weeks back that the SSG was planning to resign and join the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, alongside the state deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, but he denied the story.

Besides, Abegunde had also boycotted government programmes for some months.

He, however, said his next line of actions would be communicated in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the state governor is still in isolation after contracting the coronavirus disease as he has refused to hand over to his deputy, insisting that he would continue working even while in isolation.