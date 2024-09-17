Onaiyekan slams Tinubu’s reforms, says “everybody is now becoming poor”

John Onaiyekan, the former Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, has lamented the escalating economic hardship in Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Onaiyekan criticised the reforms of the Tinubu’s administration, complaining about the severe economic conditions Nigerians are enduring, pointing out that while those in power live in extravagance, ordinary citizens struggle with basic needs like fuel.

Speaking at a Marian Concert in Abuja during the 2024 Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Onaiyekan urged the federal government to urgently review its policies, which he says are exacerbating poverty nationwide.

The clergyman stressed that more Nigerians have now fallen into the poverty line since the administration assumed office last year.

“Everybody is now becoming poor. You can’t tell someone to be patient with poverty while we see the people who are supposed to address our poverty, live flamboyantly,” Onaiyekan stated.

He further called for a leadership that understands the urgency of the people’s plight and takes measures to ease their suffering, warning that there is a limit to what people can handle.

The Cardinal criticized policies that have led to unprecedented levels of economic pain, including the sharp increase in fuel prices, inflation, and the devaluation of the naira, which has left many Nigerians struggling to make ends meet.

He noted that the situation is particularly dire for the middle class, stating that the middle class was completely wiped out.

He urged the federal government to reconsider its approach, stating that leadership has a responsibility to ensure justice and equity, with the nation’s common resources distributed fairly.