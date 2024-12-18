On your mandate, we shall stand – NASS members chant as Tinubu presents 2025 budget

House of Representatives

During the 2025 budget presentation on Wednesday, members of the National Assembly sang “on your mandate, we shall stand”, a popular political lyric commonly used by supporters of President Bola Tinubu to affirm their loyalty to him.

The president presented the N47.9tn appropriation bill titled ‘Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity’ to the joint session of the National Assembly, the House of Representatives and Senate, at the green chamber on Wednesday.

Immediately Tinubu was called by Senate President Godswill Akpabio to present the budget, the majority of the lawmakers, including governors and other top officials in the chamber, stood and started chanting “on your mandate, we shall stand”, the chorus lasted for few minutes before the president started to deliver his speech.

The video of the event has generated a lot of reactions on social media as many Nigerians knocked their representatives, whom they described as “rubber stamp legislators”.

See some reactions below.

“Nigerians see the people you voted to checkmate the President are all standing, applauding and singing like nursery school children,” Ikechukwu, an X user, said.

“Imagine if this the UK or the USA

Zero respect for House.

Zero opposition

Zero checks and balances,” another X user said.

“This same nonsense happened last year, old fools without a working brain.

The Senate president should be ashamed of himself; sorry, he has no shame,” Dawood Kehinde said.

“Nigerias National Assembly is replete with the most decrepit, incompetent, shameless, good-for-nothing, never-do-well bunch of charlatans as lawmakers. These guys obviously do not possess any iota of zest to be one of the arms of the government. Rubberstamp,” another X user reacted.

“A rare fotage of our dear beloved national assembly members singing and eulogizing our dear emperor. HRM. King Bola Ahmed Tinubu. What a beautiful sight to behold,” Adonis said.

Share