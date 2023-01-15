Omoraro, Nigerian entrepreneur commits to SMEs growth through ‘START’ training

George Omoraro, a Nigerian entrepreneur and CEO of Rage Media, has pledged his commitment to helping businesses across Africa to take advantage of the success tips from his entrepreneurship training programme called ‘START’ to reach new heights.

Omoraro, an innovative entrepreneur with over a decade of experience in helping businesses across Africa, has also launched his paid one-on-one mentoring sessions, which he has devoted to helping entrepreneurs dissect, reshape, and optimise their businesses for increased impact and profitability.

Speaking at the 2023 START virtual training, which pulled in more than 400 entrepreneurs across Africa, Omoraro, said this one-of-a-kind transformative training session for young African entrepreneurs is aimed at empowering participants with the information required to succeed in 2023 and beyond.

He said the present economic realities have put a question mark on the fate of young African entrepreneurs, adding that through the START training, he wants to raise millionaires across Africa.

Salvic Nwosu, a real estate entrepreneur and one of the participants at the START training, lauded Omoraro’s depth of knowledge and experience after the session, which was a great success.

According to Nwosu, Omoraro taught him a lot and he will immediately utilise the insightful advice and techniques to grow his business.

“Omoraro has a genuine passion for fostering the success of new business people. I left the training inspired and equipped to advance my company,” he said.

Several topics, including business mindset, marketing, and financial management, were covered in the session, which was attended by over 400 entrepreneurs from Africa and beyond.

“We cannot thank Omoraro enough for hosting this session. It was a game changer for me and my business,” Michael Okorie said.

Another participant, Samson Ijeoma said the value of the insight gotten from the training cannot be quantified because if she was to pay for the session, she would not have been able to afford it.

Several testimonials poured in after the event and participants showed no hesitation in grabbing the recorded version of the session, even though it attracted a fee.

Omoraro’s expertise and dedication to helping young entrepreneurs to replicate his business success are truly remarkable, and it is no surprise that START was such a resounding success.