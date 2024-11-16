Oluomo loses as appeal court declares Baruwa NURTW president

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has confirmed Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa as the legitimate president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The decision upholds an earlier judgment of the National Industrial Court delivered on March 11, 2024, which recognised Baruwa as the union’s president.

A three-member panel comprising Justices Hamma Akawu Barka, Nnamdi Dimgba, and Asmau Ojuolape Akanbi dismissed the appeal filed by Najeem Usman Yasin, Tajudeen Agbede, and others, ruling that the appeal lacked merit. It therefore upheld the industrial court’s decision, which validated Baruwa’s presidency.

The appellate court further awarded N100,000 in costs against the appellants, who are known loyalists of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

At a press conference following the ruling, Baruwa said MC Oluomo’s self-declared inauguration as NURTW president was “an affront on the judiciary.”

He stated that the act contravened both the March 11 and November 8 judgments by the National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal, which had prohibited interference in the operations of the Baruwa-led NURTW executive.

Baruwa sais the NURTW operates under a legal framework with a constitution that clearly outlines guidelines for electing its leaders. He urged Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector general of police and Lateef Fagbemi, the attorney-general of the federation to enforce the court’s judgment to ensure compliance and maintain peace and order.

Recall that an election had been held earlier in the week, declaring MC Oluomo as president of the NURTW.

