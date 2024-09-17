Olubadan to unveil Ibadan’s first Digital classroom, bridging tradition and tech

A digital classroom which is facilitated by a tech company, FOUND Africa Technology will be unveiled on Thursday in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The classroom would focus on empowering youth, especially students with digital skills in underserved communities in Ibadanland, which has 11 local government areas.

Olajide Aboderin, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of FOUND Africa Technology said Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, will unveil the first digital classroom in Ibadan.

The innovation, where tradition will meet technology, is expected to symbolise a powerful fusion of the old and the new.

His words: “On September 19th, we’re hosting a momentous event, where the echoes of Ibadan’s rich heritage will harmonise with the pulse of cutting-edge technology.

“This initiative will create a situation whereby tradition will meet technology. The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, will unveil the very first digital classroom, symbolising a powerful fusion of the old and the new.

“The palace will orchestrate a captivating showcase of Ibadan’s cultural traditions, while FOUND will present the transformative potential of technology.

“It will be the dawn of a new era for Ibadan, as we bridge the gap between ancient customs and modern innovation. This event signifies Ibadan’s evolution from a city steeped in history to a futuristic hub, poised to rival global tech giants like Tokyo in the decades to come.

“This will be a pivotal moment in African history as Ibadan will transformatively embrace its destiny as a beacon of technological advancement.”