Olubadan: Ladoja absent as chiefs meet in Ibadan

Former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja was on Tuesday absent as some Ibadan high chiefs met at the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oja’ba to nominate and announce the next Olubadan.

Ladoja is Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland and the Tuesday meeting was called by the Olubadan Advisory Council in order for the high chiefs who are the kingmakers to announce the new monarch.

The Olubadan stool became vacant following the death of the immediate past Olubadan, Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso 1 on January 2, 2020, at the age of 93.

The last Olubadan was from Balogun line, which means the other line (Otun) will produce the next Olubadan.

The Olubadan Advisory Council had last week said that the kingmakers would today announce the new monarch.

Some of the high chiefs at the meeting included the Balogun of Ibadan land, Owolabi Olakulehin, Tajudeen Ajibola, Eddy Oyewole, Abiodun Kola-Daisi and Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe.

Also at the venue was the president-general, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) Oluyemisi Adeaga