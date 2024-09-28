Olu of Warri, wife win ‘MIPAD Influential People’ awards in New York

His Royal Majesties, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri and Her Majesty, Olori Atuwatse III, the Queen Consort of Warri kingdom, have both been honoured with the 2024 Most Influential 100 Hall of Fame award in New York, the United States of America.

The United Nations backed Hall of Fame award is in recognition of their social impact work and in support of their initiative on the International Decade of People of African descent.

It is also a testament of their visionary guidance and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the Warri Kingdom and the broader African continent.

In a statement by the Media Aide to the Royalties, Adeniyi Ifetayo said the recognition also highlights Olu of Warri and Olori Atuwatse III forward thinking approach to governance which reflects the spirit of progress for the global Africa community.

Parts of the statement noted, “His Majesty’s reign has been characterised by purposeful leadership, a revival of cultural heritage, and a strong commitment to advancing the well-being of your subjects.

“This recognition not only emphasizes your vital role as a guardian of tradition but also highlights your forward-thinking approach to governance, which reflects the spirit of progress and unity for the global African community.

“Being acknowledged at such a renowned international platform, alongside other eminent personalities of African descent, underlines the profound influence your reign has had.

“We are immensely proud and privileged to witness this remarkable milestone in your leadership. We celebrate your excellence and remain confident that your reign will continue to be a beacon of hope and progress, reflecting the ideals of peace, development, and achievement for many generations to come.

“May your stewardship continue to inspire and elevate the Warri Kingdom as you lead your people toward a future of prosperity and prominence on the global stage. Your influence transcends boundaries, serving as a guiding light for all who look to Africa for leadership, culture, and unity.”

It’s worth noting that Most Influential People of Africa descent was organised on the sideline of United Nations General Assembly to celebrate a decade of influential people of Africa Descent in 2024.