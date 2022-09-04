Olu of Warri unveils N1m cash prize for ‘Warri Tech Challenge’

Determined to entrench a digitally educated populace in his domain especially among the youth, His Majesty, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has blazed the trail by introducing the ‘Olu of Warri Tech Challenge’ with cash prize of N1m for winner.

The Tech-based innovative idea of the monarch is aimed at exploring and harnessing the potentials among youths by providing the platform to enable them develop an inventive technological culture.

The hunt for brilliant talented IT youths is targeted at those between the ages of 18 and 35 years to participate in the Olu of Warri Tech challenges with passion for technological innovation and state –of – art digital solutions.

A post on the official Instagram handle of the wife to the monarch, Olori Atuwatse, III stated, “With cash prize of one million Naira, the Tech challenge is the golden opportunity for you to showcase your skill and position yourself for global relevance by being technologically innovative.

“The challenge requires you to apply technological solutions to solving contemporary problems. The challenges require you to apply technological solutions to solving contemporary problems. Initiatives and creative idea submitted should solve any prevalent problem across different areas of society

“So, in line with the vision of empowering the people and expanding the influence and prestige of Warri Kingdom, His Majesty is intent to driving innovation and technological advancement in Warri through STEM education

“To be eligible, you will have to go through a thorough screening and assessment process and also meet these three criteria which include, identifying a problem, designing a creative solution and incorporating relevant features of digital –technology into solution.”.